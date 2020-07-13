Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

CAGDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centerra Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

