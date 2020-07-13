Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.29

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.67.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

