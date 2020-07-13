Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.20 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.04925978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033669 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,784,586,208 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

