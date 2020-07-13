CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after buying an additional 1,374,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 76.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,238,000 after acquiring an additional 766,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

