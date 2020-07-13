CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 353,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.56.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd
