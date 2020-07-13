CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 353,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.