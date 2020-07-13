Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,969 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,694,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966,115. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.