Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,117 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. 3,450,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,565. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

