Carlson Capital Management Purchases 382 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Graco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 352,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

