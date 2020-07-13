Carlson Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,173,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,505,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $122,940.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,509.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $159,062.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,856,791.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.