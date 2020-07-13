Carlson Capital Management Has $16.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,811,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,674. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

