Carlson Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after buying an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,195,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. 5,265,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.