Carlson Capital Management Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,849,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.37. 6,162,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

