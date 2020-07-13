Carlson Capital Management Buys Shares of 56,791 TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. TCF Financial makes up about 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. 435,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,279. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

