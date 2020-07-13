Carlson Capital Management Buys 4,011 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.41. 50,782,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,550,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

