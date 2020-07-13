Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after buying an additional 506,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

