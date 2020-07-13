Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $500.77 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $500.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Exmo, Bithumb and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007447 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022727 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.01910044 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Indodax, OKEx, Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Exmo, Bitbns, ABCC, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Huobi, Upbit, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

