Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$33.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st.

WEED stock opened at C$23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$47.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

