Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 865,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,646,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 452,745 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 673.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

