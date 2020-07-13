Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Achieves $42.79 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $42.79 million and $69,028.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00742533 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004260 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.