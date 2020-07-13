Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IKTSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of IKTSF stock remained flat at $$66.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.84. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

