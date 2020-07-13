BTIG Research Increases Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $53.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE VAPO traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $983.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of -1.45. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 118.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $107,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

