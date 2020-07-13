Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.52.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.70. 297,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,953. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.93 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.