Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $108.20

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of RS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

