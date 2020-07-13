Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $108.20

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.
RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.
Shares of RS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.