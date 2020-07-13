Brokerages Set Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Target Price at C$5.89

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of ERF opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.04. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$228.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -9.87%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

