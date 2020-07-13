Brokerages Set Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) PT at $16.40

Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CVET stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 62.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

