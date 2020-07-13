Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,198,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

