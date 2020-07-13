Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Horizon National reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,042,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth about $582,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 18.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 34.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

