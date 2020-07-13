Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08).

EVFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 857,143 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 and sold 78,090 shares worth $448,603. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

