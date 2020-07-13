British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on BTLCY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

BTLCY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

