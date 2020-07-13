BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 255,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.