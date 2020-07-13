BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF opened at $51.46 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin E. Grunst purchased 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,823.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.