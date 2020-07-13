BNP Paribas Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.81.

NYSE:EFX opened at $163.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 5.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Equifax by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

