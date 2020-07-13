BMO Capital Markets Raises Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $3.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $2.80 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE EXK opened at $2.61 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $375.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

