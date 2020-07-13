bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.14.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $70,710. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,759 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,636,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

