bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

BLUE traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $63.59. 6,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,086. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $143.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.99) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $70,710 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in bluebird bio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in bluebird bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

