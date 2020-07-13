Bloom (BLT) Trading 133.5% Higher This Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $4,779.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, Bibox and TOPBTC. In the last week, Bloom has traded 133.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.01979533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118784 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, AirSwap, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

