Blakecoin (BLC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $11,844.67 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,261.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.87 or 0.02611417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.02541194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00481497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00738775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00069637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00668028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014835 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 26,680,436 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

