Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,064 shares in the last quarter.

BTT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

