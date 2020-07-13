Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $168.78 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $9.64 or 0.00103998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exmo, OKEx and Huobi. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $168.78 million and $39.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00668037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00082372 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001190 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bitlish, Bittrex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, BitBay, Binance, Negocie Coins, TDAX, DSX, Huobi, Bit-Z, C2CX, Bitsane, OKEx, QuadrigaCX, BitFlip, CEX.IO, Korbit, Kucoin, Zebpay, Altcoin Trader, BitMarket, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Ovis, Indodax, Bitfinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Graviex, Koineks, Upbit, Braziliex, Coinone, Gate.io, Crex24, Bleutrade and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.