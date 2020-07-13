Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $171.47 million and $24.71 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00009927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006369 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00041670 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Huobi, BigONE, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Exrates, Crex24, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Indodax and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

