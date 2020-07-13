Bitcloud Market Cap Tops $78,464.55 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $78,464.55 and $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,857,161 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

