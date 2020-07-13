Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 18.9% Higher This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $226.46 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $18.76 or 0.00202434 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.01979533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.