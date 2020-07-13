BigUp (BIGUP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

