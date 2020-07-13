BidaskClub Upgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to “Buy”

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

Shares of LX stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.50. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 82,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,019,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 331,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

