BidaskClub Lowers Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $27.24 on Friday. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $9,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 102.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $7,019,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $21,978,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

