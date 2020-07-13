BidaskClub Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCVL. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $373.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $3,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.