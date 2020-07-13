BidaskClub Lowers SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Strong Sell

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

