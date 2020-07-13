BidaskClub Lowers Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens raised shares of Red River Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $294.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 5,753 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $213,263.71. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

