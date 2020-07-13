BidaskClub Lowers Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Progress Software by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 125,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Progress Software by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

