BidaskClub Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
OCFC stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09.
In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 67.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
