BidaskClub Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

OCFC stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 67.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

